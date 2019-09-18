Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the importance of the need for Kirk Cousins to bounce back after the loss to Green Bay, and how Everson Griffen is inspiring confidence in the defense with his fiery playing.

Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the importance of the need for Kirk Cousins to bounce back after the loss to Green Bay, and how Everson Griffen is inspiring confidence in the defense with his fiery playing.