2019 Davis Cup: Adelaide to host first-round match
Australia will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on hard courts at Memorial Drive in Adelaide in the first round of next year's revamped Davis Cup competition on Feb. 1-2.
Gophers
Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson named first-team All-Big Ten
The junior from Minneapolis is joined by six offensive teammates who earned honorable mention.
MN United
PSG beats Liverpool 2-1 to get qualification back on track
Paris Saint-Germain showed its resilient side, beating Liverpool 2-1 Wednesday in a scrappy match to get its Champions League campaign back on track.
Wild
Long after Burns, Wild's Dumba is top-scoring d-man in NHL
More than seven years have passed since the Wild traded Brent Burns.
Twins
Tony Clark's contract as head of MLBPA extended through 2022
Tony Clark's contract as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association was extended through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with MLB.
