More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
No miracle, just mistakes: Saints beat Vikings 30-20
P.J. Williams was having a hard time keeping up with Minnesota's dominant wide receiver duo, with frequent attacks by the Vikings on the third-year nickel cornerback for New Orleans during long touchdown drives each of their first two possessions.
Motorsports
Hamilton beats Vettel to F1 title again
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel hugged in a gesture of mutual respect between two drivers with nine Formula One championships between them.
Wolves
Will big numbers in NBA continue? Curry says wait and see
in just three quarters.
Vikings
A half-dozen NFL coaches worthy of praise this season
Some fans are shaking their heads in wonderment at the performances of some first-year head coaches who keep on losing. Others are campaigning to get…
Gophers
National rushing race tight after Badgers' Taylor struggles
Jonathan Taylor had his worst game of the season for Wisconsin, leaving his race for the national rushing lead with Memphis Darrell Henderson in a…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.