More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece
Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson bumped into coach Craig Berube in the bathroom before the start of overtime and told him: "I just need one more."
Twins
Santana's 3 hits, 5 RBIs power Indians past Red Sox 14-9
Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland's first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Twins
Adames knocks in run in 11th inning, Rays beat Blue Jays 4-3
All Willy Adames had to do in the 11th inning was hit the ball through or over five infielders for Tampa Bay to beat Toronto.
Gophers
Coffey decides to stay committed to NBA Draft, leave Gophers early
After leading the Gophers to the NCAA tournament second round last season and earning All-Big Ten honors, Amir Coffey has his sights set on pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA.
Gophers
It's decision day for Amir Coffey: Gophers or go pro
Amir Coffey's decision could heavily shape the expectations for Minnesota's 2019-20 Big Ten season. The deadline for his decision is 11 p.m.