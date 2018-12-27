More from Star Tribune
Gophers
The Latest: Kyler Murray still coughing, will play Saturday
The Latest on media days for the College Football Playoff semifinals (all times EST):12:10 p.m.Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has no doubt…
Twins
Slugger Nelson Cruz agrees to deal with Twins
Veteran slugger is closing in on 400 career home runs.
MN United
Ronaldo speaks out on racism after chants aimed at Koulibaly
Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the defense of Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan.
Vikings
Bears-Vikings Preview Capsule
CHICAGO (11-4) at MINNESOTA (8-6-1)Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FoxOPENING LINE — Vikings by 6½RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chicago 11-4, Minnesota 8-6-1SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead…
Vikings
Mailbag: Who are the Vikings offensive and defensive MVPs?
Every Thursday morning we'll answer your Vikings questions submitted for our weekly Access Vikings podcast and post-game OverTime video. From @jrm531: Heading into Week 17,…
