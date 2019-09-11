More from Star Tribune
Wild
Boudreau, players believe Wild can rebound - and hope to prove it
Reinforcing the Wild's longstanding reputation is the focus, a pursuit that officially starts Thursday when players report for medicals and fitness testing to begin training camp.
Vikings
Rams' Robey-Coleman gets rematch with Saints after no-call
From his youth in central Florida to his college career at USC, Nickell Robey-Coleman dreamed of making a mark on NFL history.
Vikings
Vikings-Packers scouting report
Sunday: Noon, at Lambeau Field (Ch. 9, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)ABOUT THE Packers• Green Bay opened the season with a 10-3 win in Chicago, with the difference being…
Twins
There it goes! MLB sets record for most HRs in a season
Major League Baseball hitters have punctuated a power-packed year by shattering the record for most home runs in a season.Jonathan Villar of the Baltimore Orioles…
Sports
Vikings are OK with whatever it takes to win games
One of the better athlete clichés is some variation of "I don't care if I [blank] as long as we win."Those most directly responsible for…