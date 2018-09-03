More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Bregman streaking, Angels hopeful about Ohtani
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ASCENDING ASTROAlex Bregman has homered in three straight games for Houston, part of his surge since making…
Golf
'Mad Scientist' DeChambeau claims 2nd straight FedEx Cup win
Golf's latest search for a breakout star has come to the quirky little laboratory of Bryson DeChambeau.
Sports
Federer stunned by 55th-ranked Millman in US Open 4th Round
Roger Federer served poorly. He volleyed poorly. Closed out sets poorly, too. And now he's gone, beaten at the U.S. Open by an opponent ranked outside the top 50 for the first time in his illustrious career.
Twins
Gibson makes few but costly mistakes in Twins' 4-1 loss to Astros
Gibson allowed two solo homers in the first four innings, which was enough offense for Houston.
Twins
Ramirez, Mariners' bullpen shut down Orioles in 2-1 win
Erasmo Ramirez put a poor outing behind him and returned to his recent form.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.