Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say that defensive tackle Linval Joseph is on track to be in the line up for the first week of the regular season. With Joseph and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen both off of the injury list, the major players on the defensive line are now back together.

Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say that defensive tackle Linval Joseph is on track to be in the line up for the first week of the regular season. With Joseph and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen both off of the injury list, the major players on the defensive line are now back together.