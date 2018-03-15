More from Star Tribune
Off day nice, but Eastview always finds a way to practice
After her team lost in the Class 4A semifinals in each of the past two seasons, Eastview coach Molly Kasper acknowledged that it was…
Wolves
Bulls hand Grizzlies 19th straight loss on Blakeney's FTs
The Memphis Grizzlies fought, rallied and were on the verge of snapping their losing streak, only to have an ill-advised foul lead to two successful free throws and another defeat.
Gophers
NCAA Latest: St. Bonaventure's postseason run in trouble
The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):12:10 a.m.St. Bonaventure's postseason run is in trouble two days after the Bonnies won their first NCAA…
Vikings
Vikings sign Kirk Cousins, commit to Super Bowl chase
The quarterback put pen to paper Thursday on a reported three-year, $84 million contract that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. "Now the work begins," he said.
Gophers
Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83
Collin Sexton scored 21 of his team-high 24 points after halftime to lead Alabama to an 86-83 victory over Virginia Tech on Thursday night for the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament win in a dozen years.
