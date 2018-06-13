More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Coming Sunday: Going deep with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Watch our video preview of Sunday's in-depth story about new Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who runs a football camp for children in Michigan.
MN United
Jonathan Osorio breaks tie, Toronto FC beats Fire 2-1
Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Soaring expectations can't uproot Cousins from hometown
Kirk Cousins has fame and wealth, but to know who he is, you have to turn to his hometown.
MN United
Red Bulls stay hot, beat Revolution 2-0
Daniel Royer and Bradley Wright-Phillips scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Saturday night.
Twins
Marlins beat Rays 3-2 behind rookie Lopez
Rookie Pablo Lopez gave up three hits in six innings, Cameron Maybin homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Saturday night.
