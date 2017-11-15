More from Star Tribune
Wild
Kopitar and Kings hand Red Wings 8th straight loss, 4-1
There are goals struck so well it can be hard to see the puck until it hits the net. And then there are those like the game-winner in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Red Wings.
Gophers
Top players to watch in women's NCAA Tournament
The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip Friday and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend. All the players come from the major conferences.
Gophers
TIPPING OFF: Arizona's loss means conference can Pac-It-In
UCLA and Arizona State flamed out in the First Four. Arizona got drubbed by a Mid-American Conference team that had never won an NCAA Tournament…
Gophers
Evans, Texas Tech surge late, top Stephen F Austin 70-60
Keenan Evans split through defenders, made a layup and then paused briefly to give a quick pose to the camera under the basket.
Twins
Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut
David Price made his delayed spring-training debut for Boston, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings in a 7-5 win over Toronto on Thursday.
