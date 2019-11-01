More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
F1: Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice at US Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Friday's second practice ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix as he chases a sixth career Formula One championship on a track where he's won five times since 2012.
Lynx
US not among initial qualifiers for 3-on-3 hoops at Olympics
The U.S. men's and women's teams weren't among the eight qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics in 3-on-3 basketball announced Friday.
Motorsports
Hinch-clipped: McLaren boss calls IndyCar change business
The head of McLaren said Friday its IndyCar team will pay James Hinchcliffe not to drive for them in 2020, a change of direction for…
Sports
The Rock, Trump headline UFC card without a title fight
The Rock and the president just might be the true headliners at Madison Square Garden in a rare UFC card without a championship fight.
Twins
AP source: Mets decide to hire Beltrán as manager
Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.