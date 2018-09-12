With Vikings fans' favorite rivalry up next, reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down all that is happening in anticipation of game two against Green Bay. Will Aaron Rodgers play? How will Kirk Cousins handle his first game as a Viking at Lambeau Field?

