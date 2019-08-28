Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer don't know if they believe Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf when he said that lots of teams in the NFL still haven't decided who their kicker will be for the season.

Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer don't know if they believe Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf when he said that lots of teams in the NFL still haven't decided who their kicker will be for the season.