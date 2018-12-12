Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze what comes next for the Vikings after they fired their offensive coordinator and ask the question of how will Minnesota's offense respond to Kevin Stefanski taking over the role this late in the season?

Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze what comes next for the Vikings after they fired their offensive coordinator and ask the question of how will Minnesota's offense respond to Kevin Stefanski taking over the role this late in the season?