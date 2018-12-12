More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
AP Sources: Carson Wentz hasn't been ruled out for next game
Carson Wentz is sidelined with a back injury, but two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press the Eagles quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 15 power rankings
This week's No. 1 team and No. 8 team meet on Thursday night football.
Sports
Three-star defensive end MJ Anderson picks Gophers — again
MJ Anderson reopened his recruiting Nov. 29, and it led him right back to where he was before: Minnesota.Anderson, a three-star defensive end from…
Twins
A trade of Tanners: Nats send Roark to Reds for Rainey
Tanner Roark figured he would be pitching in Washington's star-studded rotation next year alongside Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and newcomer Patrick Corbin.
Sports
Mike Zimmer's daughter defends dad
This has been a challenging year for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, and this has been one of the most challenging weeks of that challenging…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.