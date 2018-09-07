Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give the breakdown on who will be playing against San Francisco and who is out with injuries as the Vikings home opener approaches. The 49ers will prove to be a tough opponent with a talented defense that is sure to test quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offensive line.

