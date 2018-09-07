More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Jewell Loyd scores 23, Storm beat Mystics 89-76 in Game 1
Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Ohtani slugging away with bad elbow, Gio debut
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:THE SHO GOES ONShohei Ohtani doesn't need two good elbows to help the Angels. Doctors this week…
Twins
Twins' stolen-base output is in a downward trend
Unless the Twins run more over the season's final three weeks, they will finish with the fewest successful steals since 1984, and almost certainly one of the 10 lowest totals in team history.
Vikings
Vikings' Richardson ready to bolster an already-strong defensive line
The biggest improvement on the Vikings' defense could be provided by tackle Sheldon Richardson.
Lynx
WNBA Playoff Glance
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68Washington 96, Los Angeles 64Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91,…
