Motorsports
Dovizioso wins San Marino GP; Marquez extends MotoGP lead
Italy's Andrea Dovizioso and the Ducati team won on home soil in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, while Marc Marquez extended his lead atop the MotoGP standings.
Vikings
Ravens sideline RG3, use rookie Jackson as Flacco's backup
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is backing up veteran Joe Flacco in Baltimore with Robert Griffin III inactive for the Ravens' opener with the Buffalo Bills.…
Golf
Rose waits through more rain delays at BMW Championship
Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world.
Golf
Matthew Fitzpatrick retains European Masters in a playoff
Matthew Fitzpatrick sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to retain his European Masters title Sunday in a playoff against Lucas Bjerregaard.
Vikings
Vikings-49ers inactives: Cornerback Xavier Rhodes to play, Mackensie Alexander will not
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is active and will play for Sunday's noon kickoff against the 49ers. Rhodes was listed questionable after being limited in practice all…
