Gophers
Scoggins: Young Gophers overcome loss of senior RB Smith
With Rodney Smith limited to just three plays Saturday, the young Gophers rallied for the win thanks to a circus throw, a circus catch and a circus interception in the closing minutes.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Game One agaiinst 49ers is finally here
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give the breakdown on who will be playing against San Francisco and who is out with injuries as the Vikings home opener approaches. The 49ers will prove to be a tough opponent with a talented defense that is sure to test quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offensive line.
Gophers
Green, Winfield come through again for Gophers in 21-14 victory over Fresno St.
Seth Green scored twice from the wildcat again, and an interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. in the end zone late sealed a thrilling Gophers victory on a night Rodney Smith was injured after just three plays.
Vikings
Zimmer opens up: 'We were so dang close. I felt I let people down.'
Mike Zimmer says he has unfinished business this year after last season's painful playoff loss to the Eagles.
Sports
The Latest: Tennis great King says double standard in tennis
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
