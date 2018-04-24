More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Spielman on the draft: It's fun 'because it's so unpredictable'
Vikings GM Rick Spielman breaks down his process for trying to draft the best players he can in the draft.
Vikings
Vikings' Cook making fast progress through grueling ACL rehab
Dalvin Cook is expected to particpate in organized team activities on a limited basis as he continues to come back from an ACL injury.
Twins
Rainout delays Orioles RHP Cobb's reunion with Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays have to wait at least one more day before taking their swings against former teammate Alex Cobb.
Sports
GAMEVIEW: Follow Twins-Yankees from the Bronx here
Jose Berrios is on the hill for the Twins, who are trying to stop a current losing streak in addition to finally solving the Yankees. Click here for pitch-by-pitch updates.
Twins
Royals send Perez, Gordon from DL to starting lineup
Salvador Perez carried his own suitcase up the stairs when he arrived home from a stint at Triple-A Omaha, never once thinking about how perilous the trek was the last time he tried it.
