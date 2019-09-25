More from Star Tribune
Vikings
AP Source: Chargers' Gordon to end holdout Thursday
A person familiar with the situation says star running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.
Twins
Cardinals' rally falls short in 9th, Diamondbacks win 9-7
Pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt grounded into a game-ending double play with two runners on the base and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals fell short during a ninth-inning rally, losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 Wednesday.
Vikings
Disgruntled Jalen Ramsey leaves Jags for birth of 2nd child
Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.
Vikings
Cousins eager to 'go down to Soldier Field and make amends'
Before his first game against the Bears of the 2019 season on Sunday, Kirk Cousins on Wednesday made it clear last season's pair of losses still irk him.
Vikings
Injury to Beebe brings Vikings back to Sherels and Treadwell
The Minnesota Vikings had moved on, comfortable going in a new direction at punt returner and distancing themselves from one of the biggest first-round draft misses in team history.