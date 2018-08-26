More from Star Tribune
BC-BKL--Mercury-Storm,LongBox
Percentages: FG .523, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Taurasi 4-10, Bonner 2-5, January 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Talbot 1-1, Mitchell 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds:…
Sports
WNBA Playoff Glance
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83 Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68 Washington 96, Los Angeles 64 Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86 Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91,…
Twins
Astros get fifth straight win, 3-1 over Angels
Framber Valdez gave up one run over five innings in his first career start and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.
Twins
Goldschmidt, Greinke lead D'Backs past Mariners 5-2
Paul Goldschmidt hit his 30th homer, Zack Greinke won for the first time in almost a month and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of Seattle by beating the Mariners 5-2 on Sunday.
Sports
Hawaii defeats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League title
Ka'olu Holt threw a two-hitter to lead Hawaii over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship, the first shutout in a title game since 2002.
