With less than a week before the last game of the preseason, the Vikings coaching staff prepares to make final cuts in order to form their roster. It's still not clear when Pat Elflein will return to practicing, let alone playing, creating concern as to how long it will take him to get up to speed once he is healthy. And despite third team quarterback Kyle Sloter's game performances, Trevor Siemian is definitely number two behind Kirk Cousins.

