Twins
Hunter Renfroe homers in 4th straight game as Padres win
Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning, his fourth straight game with a home run, and the San Diego Padres rallied for an 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
Golf
The Latest: Stone with surprise 66 in PGA Championship
The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf's final major of the year (all times local):
Vikings
Vikings starting guard Easton likely out for the year after surgery
The Vikings, who were already trying to replace one of their starting guards from the 2017 season, will now likely spend the year without their other returning starter.
Twins
Twins lose 5-4 as Cleveland walks off again
The Indians snapped a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the ninth on Michael Brantley's game-winning hit.
Sports
US Open champ Sloane Stephens advances in Montreal
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the hard-court event.
