Twins
Rod Carew, Tony Gwynn ... Luis Arraez? Twins rookie embraces the challenge
Only 22, Luis Arraez evokes the hitting prowess of Hall of Famers. His instant success as a big-league hitter has been a revelation in a season of surprise developments for the Twins.
Twins
Twins' Luis Arraez emerging as one of 2019's top MLB rookies
Rookie rundownMajor League Baseball rookie leaders in OPS (on-base + slugging percentage):Yordan Alvarez, Houston .417Luis Arraez, Twins .408Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh .397Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego…
Twins
Twins-Detroit series preview
Three-game series at Target FieldFriday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (10-6, 3.37) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (6-9, 4.24)Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • FSN,…
Wild
Souhan: Wild's new general manager takes the easiest job in sports
In one year on the job, former general manager Paul Fenton drove down the prices of two stocks: His own and and the Wild's. As a result, Bill Guerin will be treated like royalty.
Vikings
Packers-Raiders game being played on 80-yard field
The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers are playing their exhibition game in Canada on a shortened field out of concern for the safety of the field.