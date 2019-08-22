Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer speculate on where the Vikings are truly at in terms of how successful their season will be, and don't think the fans or media should read too much into the preseason as the earliest indicator will be Week 1 against Atlanta as to what sort of team they are under the changes that have been implemented for 2019.

