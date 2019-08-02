More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Five Gophers to watch at Saturday's open football practice
The Gophers opened training camp Wednesday, but Saturday will be their first practice in full pads, and one of three open to the public.
Twins
LEADING OFF: 14-loss Sanchez debuts for Astros, Hamels back
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:STARTING OVERAaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.07 ERA) makes his debut for the Astros, three days after they got…
Sports
Andy Murray, brother Jamie ousted in Citi Open doubles
Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the Citi Open doubles quarterfinals Friday, while 17-year-old Caty McNally reached the women's semifinals and then hoped to advance in doubles with fellow teenager Coco Gauff.
MN United
Loons' matches with Portland four days apart have separate playoff, trophy implications
Minnesota United has playoff position, Open Cup push on line vs. Timbers.
Lynx
Lynx, following lengthy break, ready to move up WNBA standings
The Lynx enter the second half of their season at 10-10. They are in eighth place, but heading into Saturday they are only two games out of fourth place — which would ensure a first-round playoff bye.