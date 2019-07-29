More from Star Tribune
Twins
Pirates trade Lyles, lose to Reds 11-6 on 10-run inning
Jose Iglesias' grand slam completed Cincinnati's 10-run second inning and the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 Monday night after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers.
Vikings
Vikings day at camp: Second padded session attracts fans, Wolves, ex-NFL coaches
The Vikings' guests included a Timberwolves contingent of head coach Ryan Saunders, rookie Naz Reid and ex-Gophers forward Jordan Murphy. Former NFL coaches Hue Jackson, Joe Philbin and Jim Haslett were in attendance again.
Vikings
Vikings looking for business-oriented replacement for Warren
Warren, 55, will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference in September when he takes over for longtime Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany.
Vikings
Scoggins: Why Dalvin Cook is the second-most important player in Vikings huddle
The running back is a difference-maker with special skills — speed, instincts, vision — that make the offense significantly more difficult to defend when he's on the field and the ball is in his hands.
Sports
Schulz: love wave pools but Olympic surfing should be at sea
American surfer Kevin Schulz loves wave pools but he's on firm ground when it comes to his opinion on surfing at the Olympics: it should always be in the ocean.