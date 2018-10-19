More from Star Tribune
Twins
Freese leads off for Dodgers with Brewers LHP Miley on mound
Left-hander Wade Miley will have to face to a right-handed hitter right away in Game 6 as the Milwaukee Brewers try to stave off elimination in the NL Championship Series.
Sports
Isner needs final-set tiebreaker to reach Stockholm semis
On the day Wimbledon introduced final-set tiebreakers, the player behind the two longest ever matches at the All England Club needed yet another one to advance to the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.
Vikings
AP Source: Raiders RB Lynch to miss month with groin injury
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss at least a month because of a groin injury.
Golf
Dunlap, Quinn share lead in Champions playoff opener
Scott Dunlap and Fran Quinn shot 5-under 67 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff-opening Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Motorsports
Hamilton fastest, Vettel penalized at US Grand Prix practice
Even in the rain, Lewis Hamilton seems to be in unbeatable form.
