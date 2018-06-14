More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Browns' Gordon missing camp to deal with addiction recovery
Days before opening training camp, the Cleveland Browns learned Josh Gordon will be missing again.
Twins
Chacin, Yelich lead Brewers past Nationals 6-1
The Milwaukee Brewers desperately needed a strong outing from starter Jhoulys Chacin on Monday night as they looked to get back on the winning track. The team's most reliable starter this season delivered again.
Vikings
Sparano's cause of death released by medical examiner
Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died of natural causes from arteriosclerotic heart disease, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said in a release Monday evening.
MN United
Road woes must go for Minnesota United's playoff chances to improve
With only one road win, United desperately needs points away from home to keep MLS playoffs in play.
Lynx
Lynx's playoff push starts in earnest as All-Star Game break nears
They have an important game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday before the layoff.
