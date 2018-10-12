More from Star Tribune
Local
Isle Royale wolf relocation project done for the year
Bad weather shuts down trapping and transfer to the island
Twins
Cedeno joins Brewers bullpen for NLCS; Dodgers add Urias
The Milwaukee Brewers put Xavier Cedeno on their roster for the NL Championship Series against Los Angeles, adding another left-hander to their deep bullpen for the matchup with the Dodgers' power-packed lineup.
Golf
Langer birdies 9 of last 10 for share of Champions lead
Bernhard Langer birdied nine of the last 10 holes Friday at rain-softened Prestonwood for a 10-under 62 and share of lead in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship.
Twins
Just a bit outside! Uecker to throw out NLCS 1st pitch
Bob Uecker will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sports
Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid
Stockholm's bid to host the 2026 Olympics is at risk only three days after the IOC formally approved the city among three candidates.
