More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Sherman-Rodgers matchup highlights 49ers vs. Packers
As two of the best players at their position in their generation, San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers have formed…
Gophers
U running back Shannon Brooks jailed on domestic assault allegation
Brooks, a 22-year-old senior who has been sidelined all season with an injury, was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 2:40 a.m., according to the jail log.
Local
Bethel volleyball team bus hit head-on in Wis.; 2 in car are killed
Athletes, coaches and bus driver are "definitely shaken up" but otherwise fine, said the AD for the Twin Cities school.
Vikings
Tannehill inactive, Osweiler will start for Dolphins
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is inactive for the Miami Dolphins' game against the Chicago Bears because of an injury to his throwing shoulder, and Brock Osweiler…
Sports
Garcia beats Pliskova to win Tianjin Open title
Second-seeded Caroline Garcia won her first tournament of the year with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over top-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the Tianjin Open on Sunday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.