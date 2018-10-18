More from Star Tribune
Wolves
G League to offer $125,000 contracts to elite prospects
The G League will begin offering "select contracts" worth $125,000 next year to elite prospects who are not yet eligible for the NBA, a move that could slightly lessen the handful of one-and-done players at the college level.
Sports
Serena's coach says in-match coaching should be allowed
Serena Williams' coach says in-match coaching should be allowed in tennis to help the sport's popularity.Patrick Mouratoglou, who admitted he used banned hand signals to…
Gophers
After 15 years of waving the flag, Wazzu gets 'GameDay'
Long before the sun rises over the rolling hills of the Palouse, the fans in crimson and gray will make their pilgrimage. They'll come stumbling…
Gophers
Big Ten's best: Ohio State's Haskins and Michigan's Winovich
The Big Ten's best teams so far, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan, have the best players on both sides of the ball…
Motorsports
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton chases history at US Grand Prix
From New York to Texas, Lewis Hamilton returned to the United States this week with yet another Formula One championship ready for the taking.
