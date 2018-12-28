More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Everything you need to know to follow Sunday's Vikings-Bears game
Play-by-play, depth charts, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Sunday's regular-season finale between the Vikings and Chicago Bears
Sports
In Vegas or LA, UFC 232 is a dynamite show to fans, fighters
Dana White knew the UFC would take some pretty big hits, both financial and otherwise, when he moved its traditional end-of-the-year show from Las Vegas to Southern California on six days' notice to keep Jon Jones on the card despite his latest positive drug test.
Wild
Dallas Stars CEO rips high-priced Benn, Seguin as 'terrible'
Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites ripped captain Jamie Benn and fellow high-priced forward Tyler Seguin, telling reporters their play has been "terrible" and saying owner Tom Gaglardi was frustrated as well.
Gophers
Stidham, Auburn throttle Purdue 63-14 at Music City Bowl
Auburn finished its up-and-down season with a spectacular performance.
Vikings
Vikings' Week 11 loss to Bears sent season on different path
Vikings Insider: The turnover-filled Nov. 18 loss at Soldier Field is still very much felt around the team as it prepares for the high stakes regular-season finale.
