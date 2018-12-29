More from Star Tribune
Gophers
No. 16 Kentucky tops Louisville 71-58 in Bluegrass rivalry
Tyler Herro better get used to being the center of attention after a career performance that also showed how No. 16 Kentucky has progressed since its season-opening blowout loss to Duke.
Wolves
Getaway comes at right time for Timberwolves, angry fans
Road trip hits as Wolves fans lash out at Wiggins.
Wild
Golden Knights get 4-1 win to end Kings' streak
Malcolm Subban stopped 30 shots to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat Los Angeles 4-1 Saturday, ending the Kings' four-game winning streak.
Vikings
Old vs. young: NFL MVP voters have tough choice between Brees, Mahomes
Some of the choices for NFL end-of-the-year awards and difficult to choose - including going old (Drew Brees) or young (Patrick Mahomes) for MVP.
Gophers
Dodson scores career-high 16 to lead No. 6 Stanford women
Maya Dodson scored a career-high 16 points and blocked three shots to lift No. 6 Stanford over CSUN 69-43 on Saturday.
