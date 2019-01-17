More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Kings edge Stars 2-1 to climb out of NHL basement
Dustin Brown scored a rare Los Angeles power-play goal, goalie Jack Campbell beat the team that drafted him and the Kings moved out of the NHL basement by holding off the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Alabama hands Lady Vols historic 4th straight loss, 86-65
Cierra Johnson scored eight of her 17 points in a dominating fourth quarter and Alabama sent No. 20 Tennessee to its fourth straight loss Thursday night, 86-65, the first time since 1970 the Lady Vols lost four consecutive games.
Gophers
Bell, Gophers women topple Badgers to end four-game losing streak
Senior guard Kenisha Bell scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the first half.
Gophers
BYU ends No. 13 Gonzaga women's 12-game win streak
Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and Paisley Johnson made two free throws with 1:02 left for what proved to be the winning points in BYU's 70-68 win over No. 13 Gonzaga on Thursday night, ending the Bulldogs' 12-game win streak.
Gophers
Winston's career-high 29 lifts No. 6 Spartans over Huskers
Four nights after Tom Izzo called out Cassius Winston for his poor play in Michigan State's previous game, the Spartans' star point guard responded better than his coach would have expected.
