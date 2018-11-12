More from Star Tribune
Twins
For Joe Mauer, being from Minnesota means this isn't goodbye
Joe Mauer is leaving the playing field after a 15-year major league career, but not Minnesota or the Twins.
Twins
Vikings
Listen: Vikings can take control of NFC North in Chicago
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings-Bears wrestle for control of the NFC North on Sunday night. (2:00) Detailing the Vikings' weird trips to Soldier Field. (5:00) How has the defense bounced back? (13:00) Wanted: Health for Diggs, Rhodes. (20:00) Sizing up the NFC North. (27:30) Inside Sharrif Floyd's $180 million lawsuit vs. Dr. James Andrews and others. (35:00) Your Twitter questions on Khalil Mack, Adam Thielen and more.
The United Beat
Major League Soccer and Minnesota United.
Wild
NHL, retired players reach $19M concussions settlement
The National Hockey League announced a tentative $18.9 million settlement Monday with more than 300 retired players who sued the league and accused it of…
