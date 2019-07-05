More from Star Tribune
National
Voting machines bill vetoed in fight over election changes
Pennsylvania's governor is vetoing legislation that carried $90 million to help counties buy new voting machines before 2020's elections, but ordered changes to election laws that the Democrat says don't help improve voting security or access.
Nation
Amusement park reminder of Hurricane Katrina may soon come down
The Zydeco Scream roller coaster stands motionless, and so does the Big Easy Ferris Wheel. Scampering rabbits, slithering snakes and lurking alligators are the only visitors to the abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans. Once it resounded with children's laughter and the shrieks of passengers on the thrill rides.
National
US stocks fall as hiring pickup dims hopes for a rate cut
Stocks fell broadly and bond yields rose on Wall Street in midday trading Friday after the government reported a strong pickup in hiring last month,…
Variety
Aftershocks follow Southern California earthquake
Aftershocks from Southern California's largest earthquake in 20 years rumbled beneath the Mojave Desert on Friday as authorities tallied damage in the sparsely populated region.
National
Trump considers executive order for census citizenship question
President Donald Trump said Friday he is "very seriously" considering an executive order to try to force the inclusion of a citizenship question as part of the 2020 Census.