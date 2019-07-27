More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward insists reliever Rafael Montero wasn't intentionally trying to plunk Ramon Laureano with a pitch two innings after the Oakland hitter took a slow home run trot.
Sports
Wheeler is WNBA All-Star Game MVP; Lynx players pitch in for win
Sylvia Fowles, playing in her sixth All-Star Game, had 12 points and nine rebounds. Odyssey Sims scored 10 points and fellow first-time All-Star Napheesa Collier scored four.
Twins
Tatis Jr. homers to lead Padres to 5-1 win over Giants
Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. keeps finding new ways to impress the San Diego Padres.
Sports
Minnesota's Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopefuls
Regan Smith isn't the only Minnesota athlete hoping to make next summer's Olympic squad. Here's a look at the hopefuls vying for a spot on Team USA.
MN United
Paredes scores twice, Timbers top Galaxy 4-0
Cristhian Paredes scored his second goal on a volley to the upper-left corner in the 81st minute, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.