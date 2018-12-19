Vikings linebacker and team captain Anthony Barr was just selected to go to the 2019 Pro Bowl, but despite the fact he's helped Minnesota's defense rank highly in the league and is a core player, he seems to have little interest in staying with the Vikings after becoming a free agent at the end of this season.

