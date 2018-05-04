More from Star Tribune
Mormon support for gay marriage gradually grows
Mormon Alex Landers supports the legalization of gay marriage despite her religion's opposition for a simple reason: She has LGBTQ friends who she loves and respects, including her best friend who is a bisexual man.
National
Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Daniels
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Rudy Giuliani tried to back away from his suggestion that the payment was made because Trump was in the stretch run of the campaign.
Variety
How to pick a new password, now that Twitter wants one
Yet another service is asking you to change your password.
Variety
World-renowned climber rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan
A world-renowned speed climber has been rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan after he fell and had to spend the night on top of the famous rock.
Books
Review: 'You Think It, I'll Say It,' by Curtis Sittenfeld
FICTION: Novelist Curtis Sittenfeld's first collection of stories explores conflict in relationships of every stripe.
