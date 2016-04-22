Prince sold more than 100 million records, won seven Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Here's a look at the lengthy career of the ambitious musician, who died at 57.

Prince sold more than 100 million records, won seven Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Here's a look at the lengthy career of the ambitious musician, who died at 57.