More From Nation
Variety
Asian stocks decline, with trade, US politics in focus
Asian stock markets fell Friday as investors remained cautious about U.S. plans to raise tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Uncertainty over White House politics also cast a shadow.
National
Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
Congress reacted Thursday to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases by demanding the Defense and Justice departments explain…
Variety
Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds
Capturing snowflakes isn't as easy as sticking out your tongue.
Variety
St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march
Boston's popular St. Patrick's Day parade is all about veterans — but not all who've served in uniform will be allowed to march this weekend.
Nation
Ohio board to announce clemency ruling in death penalty case
The Ohio Parole Board is ready to recommend whether a condemned killer should be spared ahead of next month's scheduled execution.
