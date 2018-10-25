More from Star Tribune
Nation The instant, inevitable cries of 'false flag' after bomb threats targeting Clintons, Obamas and CNN
Trial ordered for Robert Durst in slaying of friend in LA
New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the killing of his close friend in Los Angeles 18 years ago.
National
Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more possible
Investigators searched coast to coast Thursday for the culprit and mysterious motives behind the mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president, analyzing the innards of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear.
Nation
Police: Too soon to say if shooting was racial attack
A white man with a history of violence fatally shot two African-American customers at a Kroger grocery store and was swiftly arrested as he tried to flee, police said Thursday. They said it was too soon to say what prompted the shooting.
Local
Duluth reopening access after Lake Superior storm surge
Crews in Duluth are working to temporarily restore and reopen areas damaged by a storm surge earlier this month.
Variety
The Latest: Sex offender lurked for days before Utah killing
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a University of Utah track athlete (all times local):
