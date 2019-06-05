More from Star Tribune
Diocese: Ex-bishop used sexual innuendo toward subordinates
An investigation into a former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia found a "consistent pattern" of sexual innuendo and suggestive comments and actions toward subordinates, the head of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese said Wednesday.
National
Police investigate body found outside ex-lawmaker's home
Arkansas Republican Party officials reported the death of a former state lawmaker the same day that unidentified human remains were found outside her home, and authorities said Wednesday that they're investigating the case as a homicide.
National
Trump halts fetal tissue research by government scientists
The Trump administration said Wednesday it is ending medical research by government scientists that uses human fetal tissue, overriding the advice of scientists who say it has led to life-saving medical advances and handing abortion opponents a major victory.
Variety
Police thwarted by electronic doors during Virginia shooting
Police responding to the deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building were unable to confront the gunman at one point because they didn't have the key cards needed to open doors on the second floor.
Variety
GM adds trickier roads to its semi-autonomous driving system
General Motors is adding 70,000 miles (113,000 kilometers) of roads across the U.S. and Canada to the area where its Cadillac Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system can run, including some with cross traffic similar to those that have confused Tesla's Autopilot system.