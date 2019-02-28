More from Star Tribune
Man convicted of manslaughter after stabbing father 71 times
Prosecutors say a man who stabbed his father 71 times and dumped his body in an Alabama river has been convicted of manslaughter.
NY poised to join 41 states in criminalizing revenge porn
Lawmakers in New York have voted to join 41 other states in criminalizing revenge porn.
Senate confirms acting EPA chief for permanent role
The Senate has confirmed former coal industry lobbyist Andrew Wheeler to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, despite concerns by Democrats and one Republican about regulatory rollbacks he's made in eight months as the agency's acting chief.
Andre Previn, Oscar-winning composer, has died at 89
Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, always rejecting suggestions that his…
Man convicted in slaying of teen who accused him of rape
A western Michigan man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.