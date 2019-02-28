The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released video and still images as well as 911 recordings that reflect a chaotic scene during a 131-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway. More than 70 people were hurt in the series of wrecks, and a 30-year-old middle and high school science teacher was killed.

