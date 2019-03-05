More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Aftermath: Alabama's tornado dead range in age from 6 to 89
The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 89. One extended family lost seven members.
National
Changes gut Utah plan to ban conversion therapy, backers say
Supporters of a proposed gay conversion therapy ban for minors in conservative Utah said it was gutted Tuesday by changes that would allow therapists to have some discussion about changing sexual orientation with young patients.
National
Another tribe challenges North Dakota voter ID requirement
Another American Indian tribe in North Dakota is challenging the state's voter identification requirements, which many Native Americans allege discriminate against them and suppress their vote.
Movies
Hello Kitty to make her big screen debut
Hello Kitty might not have a mouth but she's got a movie deal.
National
Aide: US hasn't used phone data collection program in months
A secret U.S. surveillance program that was revealed to the public by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has been at least temporarily halted, according to a senior congressional aide.