Zinke blasts Arizona congressman who urged him to resign
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke unleashed a scathing personal attack Friday against a congressman who had called on him to resign, accusing the Arizona Democrat of drunkenness and using taxpayer money to cover up inappropriate behavior.
Trump administration vows to prosecute migrants in future
Trump administration officials vowed Friday to address some of issues that forced them to decide against criminally prosecuting any of the 42 members of a Central American migrant caravan arrested last weekend who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally during a chaotic clash with Border Patrol agents.
White officer charged with murder in death of black neighbor
A white former Dallas police officer was indicated on murder charges Friday, nearly three months after she fatally shot an unarmed black neighbor whose apartment she said she entered by mistake, believing it to be her own.
Cases of law enforcement officers charged in shootings
The indictment of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on a murder charge in the killing of an unarmed black neighbor marks the latest development in a national conversation on issues of law enforcement and race.
US to cut troops along Mexico border but extend deployment
The U.S. plans to cut the number of active-duty troops along the border with Mexico but extend the unusual deployment for another 45 days, U.S. officials said Friday.
