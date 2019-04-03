More from Star Tribune
Business
Report: Pilots in doomed plane followed emergency steps
Pilots of an airliner that crashed last month in Ethiopia initially followed Boeing's emergency steps for dealing with a sudden downturn of the nose of…
National
More racist graffiti found on Democratic office in Oklahoma
Police in Oklahoma are investigating after racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic remarks were found spray-painted on a second Democratic Party office as well as a nearby school and arts center.
Nation
North Dakota business where 4 found slain reopens
A North Dakota business where an owner and three employees were found slain this week reopened with a police presence on Wednesday, though authorities still haven't said how they were killed.
Celebrities
Loughlin, Huffman set for court appearances in college scam
Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman faced court appearances Wednesday on charges they took part in the college bribery scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy parents.
Music
Chicago symphony, striking musicians to restart negotiations
The union that represents striking Chicago Symphony musicians is returning to the bargaining table with orchestra officials.