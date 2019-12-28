More from Star Tribune
West Metro
Mass. professor fired after suggesting Iran should add Mall of America to cultural targets
A faculty member was ousted from his job earlier this week for posting on Facebook and urging Iran to tweet potential targets to bomb in the United States.
National
Lawmaker slams report labeling him a 'domestic terrorist'
A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state said Friday that a recent report that branded him a ''domestic terrorist'' is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district.
Business
Boeing travails begin to ripple, 2,800 jobs lost in Kansas
Problems for Boeing and its troubled 737 Max aircraft, which appear to be growing deeper, have begun to ripple outward, with a major supplier announcing Friday that it will lay off more than 20% of its workforce in Kansas, where it is based.
National
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these is legit, even though they…
National
Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol
Virginia lawmakers voted Friday to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what's expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks.