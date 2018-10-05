The Twin Cities-based Project Success raised more than $1 million to help fund two EduHam events at the Orpheum. Each day more than 2400 students got a chance to perform Hamilton inspired pieces for their peers and the Hamilton cast and also see a performance of the hit show.

