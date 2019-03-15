More from Star Tribune
World
China's moves on foreign investment help shore up markets
Hopes that the U.S. and China will resolve their trade dispute as Beijing tweaked rules on foreign investment has helped shore up global stock markets on Friday.
World
Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins
Analysis of the flight recorders of the crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane has begun, the airline said Friday, and The New York Times reported that the pilot requested permission "in a panicky voice" to return to the airport shortly after takeoff as the plane dipped up and down sharply and appeared to gain startling speed.
World
Tokyo's Olympics may become known as the 'Robot Games'
Tokyo's Olympics may become known as the "Robot Games."
World
Israel-Gaza fighting ebbs, Gaza rockets reportedly a misfire
Cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas group appeared to be winding down Friday, amid reports of an Egyptian-brokered truce and Israeli media saying a misfire was believed to be responsible for the rare Gaza rocket attack on Tel Aviv that triggered the exchange.
World
Swedish girl leads worldwide student walkout today to demand action on climate
From the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, students mobilized by word of mouth and social media skipped class Friday to protest what they believe are their governments' failure to take though action against global warming.