More From Local
Eat & Drink
Restaurateur Thom Pham charged with 38 counts of tax fraud
Investigators say he underreported sales at Thanh Do restaurant in St. Louis Park.
St. Paul
Mitra Jalali Nelson wins St. Paul City Council seat
The 32-year-old is expected to take office in September.
Minneapolis
Bat found on path near Lake Harriet tests positive for rabies
Health officials urge shots for anyone who might have come in contact with the animal.
Minneapolis
Attorneys for ex-Mpls. officer ask for dropping charges in Damond death
The next hearing in the criminal case against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder is set for next month.
Local
No wrongdoing in Swanson's release of ex-aide's criminal records, judge rules
D'Andre Norman's criminal records are public data, and Swanson had no duty to protect them, a judge said.